NY state health commish says little danger of monkeypox spread inside schools

The state health commissioner said there was a minimal risk that children would catch monkeypox in school — but parents should be informed about the disease.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said parents need should not fear the return of school in the fall following the first confirmed case among an NYC kid this weekend.

NY State Commissioner of the Dept. of Health, Dr. Mary Bassett addressed the media about polio, COVID and monkeypox on Aug. 22. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

With the school year beginning in a few weeks, parents are getting nervous about their children being exposed to monkeypox. Getty Images/Michael Loccisano

“We expect that we will see cases diagnosed in children and related to household exposure related to their personal behavior, but I do not see the schools as a place where we are going to have to worry about transmission,” she told reporters at a Manhattan press conference on Monday.

Officials have offered few details about the first confirmed pediatric monkeypox case in New York except to say that the child lives outside New York City.

Schools in the five boroughs are scheduled to reopen on Sept. 8.

The vast majority of cases in New York City – the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak – have been among men who have had sexual contact with other men.

“Teenagers have sex. Teenagers have sex before they’re 18. That’s what our data shows. Whether parents like that or not, that’s what our data shows,” Bassett added about how monkeypox might spread more deeply beyond groups like adult gay men.

City data as of Aug. 22 shows a total of 2,483 cases out of 2,780 confirmed cases statewide have been in the five boroughs, with the vast majority of them being in males between the ages of 25 and 44 years old.

While not fatal, monkeypox can cause painful rashes and blisters along with flu-like symptoms like fevers, headaches and chills.

The majority of monkeypox cases in New York City have been among men who have had sexual contact with other men. AP

An international shortage of vaccines has hampered efforts to contain the spread of the virus that is originally endemic to central and western Africa, with city data showing just 63,328 people inoculated so far in New York City.

“We are going to continue focusing on our efforts to get more doses from the federal government,” Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters Monday.