NY state education board approves new nonpublic school oversight rules

New oversight rules for religious and other private schools were approved with little fanfare by state education officials Tuesday.

The measure, hedged within a broader committee report, received unanimous support from the Board of Regents without comment.

“This is a milestone in terms of what has been a fairly lengthy process,” Jim Baldwin, senior deputy commissioner at the state education department, told reporters last week.

The regulations require that private schools — including some yeshivas criticized for not offering basic instruction — provide an education that’s “substantially equivalent” to what’s offered at their public counterparts.

The rule has been on the books since 1895 as part of the state’s compulsory education law, officials told reporters on Friday, but without the guidelines to follow it — until now.

Nonpublic schools can meet the requirement through less intrusive means, such as state-approved exams or accreditors, to make sure they meet academic standards.

Otherwise, schools must submit to review by the education agency in their area, or the schools chancellor for New York City.

The committee for pre-K through 12th grade passed the regulation unanimously on Monday.

The rules, which apply to all of the state’s 1,800 private schools equally, have faced intense backlash from ultra-Orthodox Jewish leaders and some of their supporters, who argue it infringes on religious education.

The vote followed a The New York Times report finding that some students at yeshivas have been denied basic education, such as in science or social studies, and subjected to corporal punishment — all while the schools reaped more than $1 billion in government funding in recent years.

State officials have repeatedly said that the regulations don’t oversee religious instruction — rather, they ensure instruction on subjects like reading, math and history meet the long-standing education law.

Schools under local review must also show they meet some legislative requirements, from gym to drug and alcohol abuse education.

The regulation is effective September 28, when education officials will begin to develop guidance and an implementation process.

Schools will have to demonstrate their secular instruction is comparable to that of local public schools by the end of 2023. If not, local education officials will conduct reviews by the end of the 2024-25 school year.

Timelines may be extended “assuming that there is good faith progress,” Baldwin said.