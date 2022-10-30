NY sergeant who barely intervened in assault put on modified duty

A Yonkers police sergeant who did little to stop two men from pummeling a victim as he slumped to the ground has been placed on modified duty, the city’s police force revealed Sunday.

In a series of tweets, Yonkers police condemned the apparent lack of action from a female sergeant while two brothers punched, kicked and grappled with another man Oct. 25 — all caught on surveillance video.

The footage, obtained by The Post, shows the sergeant getting out of a double-parked cruiser and saying something to the brothers, but not physically intervening.

“The Yonkers Police sergeant who initially responded has had her duty status modified and placed in an administrative capacity pending the outcome of the internal investigation,” the department tweeted.

“The Yonkers Police Department trains and expects its members to respond and take the appropriate and necessary actions in situations like these, and it is apparent from the video that did not happen; due process will determine why.

The incident occurred in Yonkers on Oct. 25 that has led to the modified duty of one police sergeant.

The sergeant is seen doing little to stop the attack swiftly.

“We hold ourselves and our members accountable and will take steps to maintain the highest standards and professionalism.”

The disturbing video also shows the victim with a bloodied face fall to the ground as the two men continue their vicious attack.

The sergeant stands by for a moment before motioning for one of the assailants to move away and grabbing the arm of the other as he keeps beating on the man, the footage shows.

Felix Teelin (pictured) and Jonathan Teelin were charged with felony assault, according to police.

Jonathan Teelin. The incident was sparked by a dispute that spilled out from a local bar, authorities said.



Jonathan Teelin, 26, of Mount Kisco and Felix Teelin, 22, of Hastings-On-Hudson were charged with felony assault, according to police. The incident was sparked by a dispute that spilled out from a local bar, authorities said.

The 26-year-old victim, a Yonkers resident, was expected to recover from the injuries, cops said.

In its initial release, Yonkers police said its administration was “conducting an internal inquiry into the initial police response,” but did not divulge further details.

An email to Yonkers police asking when the sergeant was placed on modified duty was not immediately returned Sunday. Sources told The Post as of Friday, the sergeant was neither suspended nor placed on modified duty.