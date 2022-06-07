NY pols want Manhattan venue to cancel relocated Ron DeSantis speech

They want to run Ron out of town.

A group of Big Apple officials is demanding that a Manhattan venue cancel an appearance by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — just weeks after another venue controversially declined to host him.

Branding him anti-LGBTQ, critics say the Republican shouldn’t be allowed to speak at the conference organized by a Jewish group at Chelsea Piers on Sunday — particularly during Pride Month.

They specifically oppose a new Florida law that bans school instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity for children in kindergarten through the fourth grade.

Backers contend that the law — dubbed by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — shields kids from sexualized content in their classrooms.

The Tikvah Fund originally planned to host DeSantis, commentator Bari Weiss and other conservative personalities at New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage.

But those plans were scuttled after the facility refused to host DeSantis, Tikvah organizers said.

They quickly shifted to Chelsea Piers and now some city officials are clamoring for the facility to also bar DeSantis.

Demonstrators protest Gov. Ron DeSantis’ redistricting map plan in front of the Old Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida on April 19, 2022. AP Photo/Phil Sears

The cancel caucus is being helmed by Democrat state Sen. Brad Hoylman, who noted that Chelsea is a traditional center of LGBTQ culture and that DeSantis’ positions are not welcome there — especially during Pride Month.

“As #LGBTQ elected officials we demand @ChelseaPiersNYC cancel the event with ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Florida Governor @RonDeSantisFL during #pridemonth2022 in Chelsea, the heart of our community,” Hoylman tweeted Monday.

Democrat Congressman Jerry Nadler also backed the push.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman is urging Chelsea Piers to cancel Gov. Ron DeSantis’ scheduled appearance. Stephen Yang

“It is disgraceful that Ron Desantis, a vocal opponent of LGBTQ+ rights and equality, will be speaking at Chelsea Piers during the month in which we celebrate the diversity and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community,” he tweeted.

Conservative commentator Dave Rubin, who is gay, recently interviewed DeSantis at an event and fired back at Hoylman.

“Here’s @RonDeSantisFL with me and my husband a few days ago,” he wrote alongside a picture of the couple. “This was right before a sold out show of 1000 people cheering for freedom and liberty. You people find problems everywhere except where they really are.”

Pier Sixty, the entity that runs the venue, said it remained “extremely proud of our deep and longstanding connection with the LGBTQ community, having hosted and collaborated on many important special events since we opened our doors in 1998.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans at speaking in Chelsea Piers on Sunday in spite of criticism from New York Democratic officials. Michael Chang/Getty Images

“Pier Sixty has never discriminated against any group or organization nor have we ever based our acceptance of a booking contingent on our approval of the speakers our clients choose to present at these private events,” a spokesman said. “Furthermore, our accepting a booking in no ways implies that we endorse the respective organization or its speakers.”

A rep for the DeSantis campaign said he still plans to touch down in Manhattan.

“The Governor will always stand up for what is right and will not be deterred by the radical Left,” she said in a statement, noting that DeSantis has strong ties to the Jewish community.