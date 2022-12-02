NY panel unveils draft Assembly lines for public comment

A much-criticized bipartisan state panel succeeded Thursday where it failed one year ago — agreeing on new Assembly lines.

The release of a draft map for public comment by the Independent Redistricting Commission follows a litigious year that ultimately saw courts tossing legislative lines and congressional lines – costing Democrats a U.S. House majority in the process.

But the ability of Democrats and Republicans on the commission to play nice this time around ought to give New Yorkers hope it can get the job done, members said at a Thursday meeting in Albany.

“We had previously been unable to come up with a plan that was accepted by both sides … We had produced two maps and not one so I would say that this is a significant moment – maybe even an historic one,” Commission Vice Chair Charles Nesbitt, a former Assembly minority leader, said.

Draft Assembly lines unveiled Thursday could shake up the chamber if implemented, with fewer lawmakers representing both urban and suburban areas in cities like Buffalo.

Dozens New York City districts would also swap blocks under the plan, tilting their demographic balances.

Assembly District 52 in Brooklyn would not include tony Park Slope under the draft plans unveiled Thursday compared to the existing district, which includes that area but not areas of Prospect Heights and Fort Greene that are east of Flatbush Avenue that include more minority voters, according to an analysis by CUNY Mapping Service.

Redistricting could mean Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) leads fewer Democrats stretched between suburban and urban voters. Newsday via Getty Images

And any geographic moves affecting incumbents could jumble the electoral equations for Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (D-Pulaski), whose chamber featured more bipartisan cooperation this past year on redistricting compared to the state Senate.

New Yorkers will have a chance to comment on the new lines next January at a serious of public hearings held by the commission, with the first two forums held respectively in Buffalo and Rochester on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10.

Additional hearings in New York City and its suburbs are expected before commissioners will submit the proposal to the state Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul for their approval.

Commission critics say it was designed to fail a decade ago when Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Albany Republicans pushed a state Constitutional amendment that ostensibly meant to make the process more fair by empowering a bipartisan commission to oversee the redistricting process.

But the amendment effectively meant one party or the other could block plans from moving forward without bipartisan consensus, which was never reached once the commission began its work following the 2020 Census.

Democratic and GOP members ended up submitting dueling proposals to state lawmakers, who then voted them down in early 2022.

The Democratic legislative supermajorities then approved plans that could have helped their party make big gains in Congress.

But an upstate judge thwarted that effort months later by ruling in favor of a lawsuit claiming the Legislature had overstepped their authority.

A court-appointed special master then handled redistricting for the U.S. House and state Senate while Assembly lines remained unaffected for technical reasons.

Subsequent litigation got those lines tossed as well by a Manhattan state Supreme Court judge, who nonetheless allowed allowed them to remain in place for the 2022 cycle because of the impending election.

That same judge ruled in late September the Independent Redistricting Commissionn would get another chance to redraw the Assembly map despite its record of failure.

William Barclay (D-Pulaski) serves as the Assembly Minority Leader. AP

Critics expressed low expectations for how well the commission might work together moving forward.

“We’ve seen this movie before. We know how it ends. Skip to appointment of special master who is familiar with New York immediately and stop wasting New Yorkers time and money with a useless bipartisan commission that defaults to the Legislature,” Susan Lerner, executive director of the good government group Common Cause New York, said at the time.

While it remains to be seen how Assembly redistricting will ultimately shape up, the panel is on track to avoid past partisan pitfalls, according to Chair Ken Jenkins, treasurer of the New York State Democratic Party,

“I am confident that we will take the lessons learned to date to be able to submit the Assembly Redistricting Plan to the legislature when expected in April,” Jenkins told The Post Friday.

“As an optimistic New Yorker, and a Knicks fan . . . would say give the IRC a chance,” he added.