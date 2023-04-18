NY man Patrick Carey gets 6 months for posting deepfaked pics on porn sites

A Long Island man was sentenced to six months behind bars for posting deepfake photos of underage women on porn sites, officials announced Tuesday.

Patrick Carey, 22, was handed the sentence – which includes 10 years probation and requires Carey to register as a sex offender – by Nassau County Judge Robert Bogle for copying photos from the social media of 14 women, taken when they were in middle and high school, and altering the photos to make them look pornographic.

Carey, of Seaford, copped to four crimes on Dec. 12 including promotion of a sexual performance by a child, aggravated harassment as a hate crime, stalking and endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors say Carey took photos from the social media accounts of women and their families creating deepfake images – or realistically altered images superimposing their faces onto photos of women engaging in sexual conduct – and posted them back to social media or onto the porn sites from August 2019 until his September 2021 arrest.

The deepfake photos were also posted with their names, addresses, phone numbers and messages encouraging users to harass them, send them x-rated photos and videos and threaten them with sexual violence, prosecutors say.





Patrick Carey was sentenced to six months behind bars for posting deepfake pictures of women from when they were underage on porn sites. NBC 4 New York

All of Carey’s victims had attended MacArthur High School in Levittown.

Twelve of the victims reported to the police in 2020 and 2021 that they found photos of themselves from when they were minors on porn sites suggesting they were engaging in sexual conduct, prosecutors say.

Some of the women were notified on their social media accounts that Carey had taken screenshots of their photos, prosecutors say.

Law enforcement then executed almost two dozen search warrants on Carey’s phone, tablets and social media and web accounts finding he had several images of the women and he had shared them on social media and on the porn sites.





Carey must serve 10 years probation after his release and must register as a sex offender. NBC 4 New York

Carey was arrested on Sept. 5, 2021.

Judge Bogle put in place orders of protection against Carey barring him from contact with the 14 victims for eight years.

“Patrick Carey targeted these women, altering images he took from their social media accounts and the accounts of their family members and manipulating them using ‘deepfake’ technology to create pornography that he disseminated across the Internet,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement. “These incredibly brave women pieced together his depraved conduct and brought it to the authorities.”





The women Carey targeted all went to MacArthur High School in Levittown.

“They were not afraid, and they were undeterred,” the statement continued. “Now, Carey will serve jail time and undergo rigorous monitoring for the next 10 years once he is released.”

The DA’s office said that New York State law doesn’t have a criminal statute to address deepfake images that are sexually explicit which leaves a loophole for child pornographers to take advantage of.

“New York State currently lacks the adequate criminal statutes to protect victims of ‘deepfake’ pornography, both adults and children,” Donnelly said. “That is why I am proposing the legislature take up the ‘Digital Manipulation Protection Act,’ that would close the loopholes in the law that allow sexual predators and child pornographers to create sexually explicit digitally manipulated images and evade prosecution.”

“We cannot protect New Yorkers without making these changes.”

Carey’s criminal defense attorney didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Last month, TikTok rolled out updated rules and standards for content banning deepfakes of young people.