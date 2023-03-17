NY man busted by feds after threatening to kill cops, mayor

An ISIS-loving radical Islamic extremist from Yonkers was busted by the feds Friday for plotting to kill the city’s police officers and mayor beginning on the street where the local St. Patrick’s Day parade was set to go down, authorities said Friday.

Ridon Kola, 32, was arrested and charged with making threatening interstate communications, according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams.

On multiple occaasions over the last few months, Kola had posted distubing posts online, including a supoort for a “jihad,” or “to war against non-Muslims,” the feds allege. He also voiced support for extremists from the Islamic State.

Then on March 9, he directly messaged the Yonkers police, saying, “First people to be crucified will be the Yonkers rats Vallahi. Allahu Ekberr” and “I will crucify Yonkers cops and their bosses all along McLean ave. It will be a horror scene . . . Allahu Ekberr.”

Though Kola didn’t directly threaten the parade, McLean Avenue is the street where the city’s St. Patrick’s Day event is scheduled for Saturday.





Kola allegedly direct messaged threats to the Yonkers PD U.S. Attorneyâs Office, Southern District of New York





Kola used his social media to show support for ISIS, the feds say U.S. Attorneyâs Office, Southern District of New York

Three days later, Kola posted a photo of himself holding an axe with the caption “Come on Judas, I’m waiting for you.”

Fearing violence would break out at the parade, the joint terrorism task force arrested Kola Friday morning, according to the indictment.

“Threatening violence against police or to undermine public safety will not be tolerated, as Kola now stands charged and faces prison time for his threats against our dedicated law enforcement partners tasked with keeping us safe,” Williams said.