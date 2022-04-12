NY Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin arrested in campaign finance scheme

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was arrested Tuesday in connection to an alleged campaign finance scam, according to a report.

Benjamin, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s No. 2, surrendered to federal authorities Tuesday morning to face a federal bribery conspiracy indictment over his alleged participation in a scheme to funnel fraudulent donations, the New York Times reported.

Benjamin was questioned earlier this year by the feds amid a reported probe into whether he was involved in an alleged plot to illegally funnel contributions to his failed campaign for city comptroller.

Benjamin admitted to The Post that he was interviewed in connection with the conspiracy and wire fraud charges filed in November against Harlem landlord and lawyer Gerald Migdol, who’s accused of making illegal, “straw” donations to Benjamin’s campaign.

In November, Migdol was arrested for allegedly orchestrating a scheme to funnel illegal campaign contributions to Benjamin’s unsuccessful 2021 bid.

Migdol made contributions by money order in names that were not his own and reimbursed donors who gave money to a comptroller candidate from 2019 to 2021, according to the indictment.