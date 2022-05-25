NY Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado sets sights on NRA following swearing in

Former Rep. Antonio Delgado officially took the oath of office as New York lieutenant governor Wednesday weeks after his predecessor resigned in disgrace.

He quickly took aim at the political status quo in the Empire State and beyond.

“We have enough politicians, we really do. What we need are more public servants. There are far too many so-called leaders making this all about a game — not in it for the right reasons and we cannot afford that anymore,” Delgado said shortly after being sworn in alongside his wife and two sons.

His new job has few formal powers while providing him a bully pulpit as he and Gov. Kathy Hochul campaign together ahead of the June 28 Democratic primaries for statewide office.

The former rep and Rhodes Scholar flipped a Republican seat in 2018 before winning reelection two years later by a double-digit margin.

He is now locked in a three-way race against lefty activist Ana Maria Archila and moderate former City Councilwoman Diana Reyna for the Democratic nomination for LG.

Archila, Reyna and others have criticized Delgado for leaning on ancestry from an estranged grandfather while identifying as Afro-Latino.

Delgado slammed the NRA, saying the gun lobby has a “stranglehold on our democracy.” AFP via Getty Images

In remarks on Wednesday, Delgado set his sights on the National Rifle Association while pushing for additional gun control measures in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a Texas school.

“The gun lobby and gun manufacturers specifically have a stranglehold on our democracy. Simply put, there are politicians out there who are bought and paid for by the NRA,” he said.

Hochul has pushed for national action on gun control in recent weeks alongside state-level efforts that include a new call to ban sales of firearms like the AR-15 by people under age 21.

The alleged 18-year-old Texas gunman used a legally-bought weapon in the Tuesday massacre, as did the teenage white supremacist who allegedly killed ten people in Buffalo earlier this month.

Gun control and abortion rights have reemerged as top political issues in New York at an opportune time for Hochul, who took office last August after ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid a litany of scandals.

Antonio Delgado was sworn in as New York’s lieutenant governor in Manhattan on May 25, 2022. Gregory P. Mango

She has faced several political setbacks in recent weeks, including the resignation of former Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin following his arrest related to alleged conspiracy involving his failed 2019 campaign for city comptroller.

One poll even showed a plurality of voters preferring to elect someone other than Hochul as governor this November.

Hochul has faced criticism for appointing Delgado to replace Benjamin as LG because it reduced Democrats’ chances of defending their slim House majority in an election year expected to favor Republicans.

Delgado replaced Benjamin on the primary ballot after Hochul overcame a “clusterf–k” of opposition from Democratic legislators opposed to changing election law weeks ahead of a primary.

Delgado takes over as lieutenant governor after Brian Benjamin stepped down. Gregory P. Mango

But Hochul said the Schenectady native is needed at home in the Empire State.

“There are so many exquisite parts of our state that need to feel they matter aAnd that is why I wanted a partner who understood the entirety of the state,” she said of the Schenectady native.