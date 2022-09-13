NY judge sentenced to over year behind bars for bribery

A disgraced judge was sentenced to over a year behind bars Tuesday for accepting bribes from a Western New York politician.

Former New York Supreme Court Justice John Michalek was sentenced to 16 months in jail Tuesday and a $5,000 fine after he admitted to accepting bribes from the onetime chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee Steven Pigeon – a longtime ally of ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo – in exchange for swaying legal cases.

In 2016, Michalek, 71, pleaded guilty to bribe receiving and filing a false document for the scheme with Pigeon that he carried out between February 2012 and April 2015.

Pigeon, 61, helped two of Michalek’s family members get jobs and official appointments and even got Michalek appointed to the court of appeals. Pigeon also gave the judge box seats for Buffalo Sabres hockey games and gave his family a free ticket to a $1,000 fundraiser.

Ex-Chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee Steven Pigeon was sentenced to a year in jail in July for bribing the judge. AP

In exchange, Michalek gave the pol information about cases pending before him that weren’t available to the public. Pigeon discussed the pending lawsuits that Michalek was handling and gave the judge advice on the cases – even telling the judge which court-appointed attorney to assign to a receivership in one case.

“Michalek violated the very laws he swore to uphold as a State Supreme Court Justice and lost New Yorkers’ trust, all for personal gain,” Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “New Yorkers deserve a justice system they can have faith in. That’s why this corrupt behavior is so egregious and unacceptable.”

In July, Pigeon was sentenced to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine after he pleaded guilty in 2018. He’s also serving a four-month sentence in a separate federal case for helping arrange an illegal $25,000 campaign contribution between a Canadian CEO – who is barred from campaign contributions as a non-citizen – and a state politician in 2014.

Pigeon was a longtime ally of ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo. AP

Michalek’s defense attorney Carrie Cohen said they plan to appeal the sentencing.

“We were disappointed in the sentence,” Cohen told The Post. “We think it is unduly harsh and we plan to appeal and seek bail pending appeal from the appellate court.”