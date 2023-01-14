NY judge nominee Hector LaSalle says Dem outcry ‘difficult’

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s embattled choice for top New York jurist admitted this week that outcry against him has been “difficult,” as he thanked supporters in his first public comments since being nominated.

“I just want to take a moment to thank this organization for all it does — to thank so many of you who have been so supportive through what’s been a tumultuous time,” Judge Hector LaSalle told members of the Puerto Rican Bar Association during a Midtown event Friday night.

“And to let you know that no matter how difficult it has been, I’ve been nourished by your support — the phone calls, the emails when I go into the hood. All everybody’s down, nothing matters more than anything,” he added.

LaSalle declined to answer questions from a Post reporter.

LaSalle would be the first Hispanic to lead the state’s high court if approved by a majority of the 63-member state Senate.

But he’s come under heavy fire from progressive critics who say they fear the centrist judge would push the state Court of Appeals too far right if he gets to helm the top bench.

The Post exclusively reported that Hochul has been personally lobbying key Democratic state senators to back her controversial nomination — warning at least one she will “remember” who’s with her.

She and her staff are desperately trying to salvage her choice of LaSalle as he battles the intense opposition from lefty pols, who could succeed in making her the first-ever governor to have a judicial pick for the state’s highest court rejected.

