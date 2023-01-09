NY judge agrees to step down amid misconduct charges citing health

A New York judge who was accused of making vile racist and anti-gay remarks has agreed to step down — claiming a shoulder injury has left her unable to fight misconduct allegations, The Post has learned.

Brooklyn Surrogate’s Court Judge Harriet Thompson — who faced charges for alleged biased and “inappropriate comments” toward co-workers — on Friday agreed to retire effective March 1 and never again seek office as a judge, according to the state Commission on Judicial Conduct (CJC).

Thompson, who was paid a $210,900 yearly salary, was accused of saying that homosexuality is an “abomination,” claiming that Hispanic people have “deceitful traits” and called four other judges “gay racist f—-ts” who were “all f–king each other.”

The Office of Court Administration suspended Thompson — a Surrogate Court judge since 2019 who previously served as a civil court judge — in December 2021 after the inspector general for the state courts “substantiated” misconduct claims against her.

The CJC then charged Thompson in May 2022 in a case alleging bias and inappropriate comments.

Kings County Surrogate Court

The case also included charges of failing to carry out her court duties in a timely manner, causing substantial delays and failing “to complete mandatory campaign ethics education in a timely manner,” the CJC papers show.

Thompson was supposed to face a formal CJC hearing on Jan. 17 — but turned in her letter of resignation. She will be allowed to keep her judicial pension.

New York Courts

Thompson in November had sent the commission a doctor’s letter that said she is “not medically fit to stand trial” due to a disability and would likely have further medical procedures, CJC papers show.

The commission then on Dec. 16 filed another complaint accusing Thompson of being medically unfit for office.

Thompson’s lawyer Andrew Fisher told The Post that Thompson has a shoulder injury that requires surgery and, “Because of the pain she endures she takes some medication which would interfere with her ability to participate in the defense against the charges that have been made.”

The lawyer maintained that if Thompson weren’t injured, she would have fought the CJC claims.

Handout

“Had Judge Thompson not developed some disabling illness, she would have vigorously defended herself, but found that it was an impossible thing to do at this point,” Fisher said. “It should be noted that there are no findings of wrongdoing that have been entered against her.”

“She leaves, hopefully, with her reputation intact,” the lawyer said.

YouTube / Brooklyn Borough Presi

CJC Administrator Robert Tembeckjian said the case against Thompson “was egregious and, if established at trial, would have warranted her removal from office.”

“She now claims a medical condition prevents her from performing judicial duties, which opens a different path in furtherance of the public interest for her immediate and permanent departure from the bench,” Tembeckjian said.

Thompson has also agreed to drop any litigation against the CJC.