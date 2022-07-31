NY Hasidic judge Rachel Freier eyes Kings County Supreme Court

In God she trusts.

A female Brooklyn jurist who already made history as the first Hasidic judge in New York and possibly the country hopes to break another barrier — by winning a seat on the Kings County Supreme Court.

Rachel Freier, currently a civil-court judge in Brooklyn, will find out this week whether she has secured a Democratic nomination for one of 10 vacant supreme-court seats up for grabs in November.

If so, she would be a virtual lock to win the post, given the borough’s strong left-leaning tendencies.

A victory would only add to Freier’s resume: Hasidic community leaders say she was already the first Hasid to win any judgeship in New York and likely the US — and they are unaware of any other Hasid who currently even oversees a court in the country.

“I feel that, thank God, I have the experience that the judicial screening committee was looking for,’’ the faith-fueled contender recently told The Post of her current bid.

Freier, 57, won her historic civil judgeship in 2016.

Before that, she gained national prominence by founding an all-women’s ambulance corps called Ezrash Nashim.

The group’s triumph over adversity from its male-only counterpart, Hatzolah, was the subject of a documentary called “93Queen.”

Freier also overcame other obstacles to even become a lawyer.

Married at 19, she enrolled in college at 30 and got her law degree from Brooklyn Law School in 2005 — all while raising six kids.

She ended up on the bench with the help of her disgraced uncle, former Brooklyn Civil Court Judge David Schmidt.

Schmidt retired in 2015 when his secretary claimed in a lawsuit that he told her explicit tales about his sex life with a mistress and gave her unwanted hugs, among other things. The allegations didn’t stop him from helping to run the winning judicial campaign of his niece Freier.

She has previously run for the higher Brooklyn court twice, but too few bench hours nixed those bids.

She’s now hoping her third try is the charm.

“At this point, I’ve done over 100 trials and multiple jury trials,” Freier said.

On Tuesday, Brooklyn district leaders will select 10 nominees from a pool of 25 for the open slots, plus two incumbents to run again for their judgeships.

On Thursday, judicial delegates will then all but rubber-stamp the selections, with those candidates’ names going on the November ballot.

Freier said she believes her knack for juggling constant domestic and professional duties gives her an edge over her competition.

“The matrimonial cases, the divorce cases, the ones that affect families — those are all in the [state] supreme Court,” she said. “I think I bring a very unique perspective, a unique mindset.

“My life is always campaigning for something, pushing for something,” the trailblazing jurist said.

“It was pushing to help the women start their own EMT group. Then I had to become the director. Then I was pushing to run for civil court. Then I was pushing for the organization to get their ambulance license. Now I’m pushing to go to the supreme court.

“Is this my destiny? I always seem to be pushing for something.”