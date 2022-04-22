NY Gov. Kathy Hochul to debate Thomas Suozzi, Jumaane Williams

Gov. Kathy Hochul committed Friday to at least two debates in the Democratic primary for governor following calls from her challengers, Rep. Thomas Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

“I always debate. I always embrace the opportunity,” she told reporters Friday after an appearance in Queens alongside Rep. Grace Meng and other Asian American community leaders.

Suozzi and Williams jointly have called earlier for a minimum of six televised debates across the state beginning in early March while noting Hochul’s lack of attendance at virtual candidate forums in recent months.

“Democracy is about a competition of ideas,” Suozzi and Williams wrote in a Thursday letter to broadcast television stations included in a press release. “With no shortage of challenges facing New York, we believe that news organizations play an integral role in facilitating a rigorous discussion of the issues that voters expect of those entrusted to serve the public.”

The exact time and place of future debates remains to be determined, Hochul said, but Suozzi and Williams have already committed to two debates. WCBS is hosting the first one on June 7 while a second one is scheduled for June 16, which will be hosted by several media organizations.

City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks at a rally advocating for homeless New Yorkers at City Hall on April 1, 2022. William Farrington

Rep. Thomas Suozzi criticized Gov. Kathy Hochul for not proposing aggressive measures against New York City’s crime issues. AP Photo/POOL- Robert Mecea – Newsday

While Hochul is not committing to as many debates as her rivals are demanding, she will directly face her primary rivals at least twice as much as her predecessor ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who only committed to one debate against his 2018 primary foe Cynthia Nixon.

Additional candidates could also be included in future, depending on the specific criteria media organizations might impose. “We believe that every candidate who is running for governor and has secured their position on the ballot be afforded the opportunity to participate,” reads the letter from Suozzi and Williams.

Past election cycles have featured debates that have included longshot candidates like James McMillan III, who ran for the Democratic nomination in 2010 under a slogan proclaiming that the “rent is too damn high.”

Then Gov. Andrew Cuomo debated primary challenger Cynthia Nixon at ofstra University in Hempstead, New York on August 29, 2018. J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday via AP, Pool)

Former state legislative staffer Paul Nichols is hoping future debates could likewise help him build recognition in his underdog campaign for the Democratic nomination – assuming he can overcome challenges to the signatures he submitted to get on the ballot.

“I would absolutely love to participate,” Nichols said in an email. “This would be a great opportunity for New Yorkers who we have connected with over the past few months to see an alternative to the constant musical chairs we have played in this state that has yielded terrible results for regular people.”