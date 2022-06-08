NY GOP gubernatorial primary still a ‘free-for-all’ as voting day nears

With the national political environment favoring Republicans this year, the New York GOP is bullish about winning their first statewide election in two decades.

Now they just have to decide whether Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, former White House aide Andrew Giuliani, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino or businessman Harry Wilson should be the party’s pick to, in all likelihood, face Gov. Kathy Hochul in November.

“It’s a tough race to handicap and right now, it looks like a free-for-all – it’s wide open and a lot of positioning in terms of where they’re gonna be,” Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Poll, told the Post Wednesday. “But Republicans recognize they’re the smaller party in New York and this could be a Republican year nationally. The debate becomes very important for them.”

With fewer than three weeks to go before the June 28 primary, the race is still up in the air, though a Post analysis of fundraising and polling indicates two candidates have separated themselves from the rest.

Lee Zeldin has the backing of most GOP officials who are supporting someone in the race. Getty Images

Zeldin and Giuliani have consistently polled higher than their opponents, with most surveys showing the congressman either with a sizable lead or trailing Giuliani by single digits.

“You can’t count out the Giuliani name – because of the name – and the issue is crime. So you have to make this a race between Giuliani and Zeldin,” political consultant Hank Sheinkopf told The Post.

Zeldin has gotten the backing of most GOP officials who have endorsed a candidate in the race, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Reps. Andrew Garbarino, Chris Jacobs, John Katko and Nicole Malliotakis.

Andrew Guliani, son of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, has the benefit of name recognition. Getty Images

However, the most prominent Republican, former President Donald Trump, has yet to endorse in the race despite pushes by each candidate — especially Zeldin and Giuliani, who has been the most outspoken about his support for Trump.

“Who votes in primaries?” pollster Steven Greenberg told the Post Wednesday when asked about the effect of Trump’s potential backing. “The party functionaries, the committee people and the people who are the most extreme elements in the party. The average Republican primary voter is far more conservative – or in the modern world, more closely aligned with the former president than are Republicans as a whole.”

What Giuliani lacks in endorsements, he makes up for in name recognition as the son of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Harry Wilson is the only pro-choice candidate in the running. Harry WIlson for Governor

Siena College polls taken in January, March and April show that roughly three times more registered voters indicated more familiarity with Giuliani than his rivals. However, Siena also found the junior Giuliani has unfavorable ratings nearly twice that of his rivals.

In the fundraising battle, Zeldin has raised millions more for his campaign coffers than either Giuliani or Astorino. Wilson, meanwhile, has leaned on his personal wealth to fund his own effort.

Rob Astorino has previously lost an election for state Senate. J.C.Rice

The millionaire businessman is the only pro-choice candidate in the race while Astorino has bucked the Republican Party line when it comes to strengthening the state’s red flag law in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo and Texas last week.

Wilson and Astorino have argued that they would be more electable than their rivals and have relatively moderate views compared to Zeldin – who has made controversial remarks on abortion and gun rights in recent weeks – and Giuliani, who has made no secret of his support for Trump-style MAGA politics that are anathema to many voters in the Empire State.

Wilson notably came close to beating incumbent state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in 2010, but has struggled to gain traction in the gubernatorial primary after jumping in much later than the other candidates.

Astorino has a record of winning elections in the all-important New York City suburbs, but he is also running for governor after losing elections for state Senate and governor — as well as reelection as Westchester County executive.

With no clear favorite emerging, all eyes are on the first of two confirmed debates between the contenders, which will take place June 13 and air on WCBS-TV.

“I don’t think anyone can say someone is the favorite at this moment,” Miringoff said. “There’s a lot of inside positioning, you have to look at the ad buys and who they’re trying to target. If someone is a recipient of attacks at the debate, it’s probably an indication that someone is taking votes from their candidate in internal polling.”