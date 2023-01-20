NY GOP demands Hochul scrap vaccine mandate for health care workers

Republicans in New York’s congressional delegation are demanding that Gov. Kathy Hochul scrap COVID-19 vaccine mandates for medical workers to address a nursing shortage in hospitals and nursing homes.

“The evidence is clear. The staffing shortage affecting New York’s health care sector is a crisis and must be addressed,” Rep. Claudia Tenney said in a letter to Hochul co-signed by eight other GOP House members — including serial fibber Rep. George Santos and House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik.

“It is imperative for your administration to drop its COVID-19 mandate immediately so that health care workers can return to serving their friends, loved ones and neighbors,” the GOP members of Congress told Hochul.

The appeal dovetails with a $250 million lawsuit filed yesterday by former New York City workers who lost their jobs for refusing to get jabbed and who seek to end vaccine mandates for public employees.

The vaccine edict for medical workers was imposed to help tamp down COVID-19 outbreaks in medical facilities — particularly nursing homes, where more than 15,000 frail, elderly patients were stricken with the bug and died — and hospitals.

Rep. Claudia Tenney wrote a Republican delegation letter urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to scrap COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers. Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

GOP legislators are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to end the COVID vaccine mandate. AP

COVID-19 deaths skyrocketed by nearly a third in New York state last month as the new contagious Kraken Omicron variant of the coronavirus swept through the populace — making it unlikely that public health officials would rescind the vaccine mandate.

Ending vaccination and masking requirements has become a major talking point and rallying cry for Republicans who believe the government edicts have been counterproductive.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered a leading GOP contender for president in 2024, has proposed a state law to end vaccine and mask mandates in the Sunshine State.

But public health officials said rescinding vaccine requirements for health care workers is irresponsible — and could worsen, not lessen, staffing shortages by having more employees out sick.

Lying Rep. George Santos co-signed the letter. Getty Images

“We’d be shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Dr. Ayman El-Mohandes, dean of CUNY’s Graduate School of Public Health.

“To have medical professionals providing care to patients not vaccinated is not responsible. Who benefits from this? Patients don’t benefit — health care workers don’t benefit.”

In the letter to Hochul, Tenney and the GOP delegation said long-term nursing patients are flooding hospitals because of a shortage of nurses and beds.

Nurses recently went on strike to fight for better pay and working conditions. AP

They also said health care providers are spending “exponentially more” to maintain staffing, and “this cannot go on any longer.”

“While the shortages have been an ongoing issue, they continue to be exacerbated by New York’s draconian COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, which has forced nearly 34,000 health care workers out of their jobs.”

The letter to Hochul was also co-signed by GOP Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, Anthony D’Esposito, Andrew Garbarino, Michael Lawler, Nick Langworthy and Nick LaLota.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House GOP Conference Chair, co-signed the letter. Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/S

Hochul’s office had no immediate comment.

Last year, Hochul did rescind a requirement for health care workers to get COVID booster shots following an outcry from health care industry officials about staffing woes.