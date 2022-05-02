NY Democrats stalling probe of Cuomo nursing home COVID deaths, sponsors say

Bipartisan legislation to investigate the impact of ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s pandemic policies on the nursing-home death toll from COVID-19 is being bottled up in committee so leading lawmakers won’t be implicated in the scandal, sponsors of the measures told The Post on Monday.

“There’s no question in my mind that they want to hold this up,” said state Sen. Jim Tedisco (R-Schenectady).

“I think it touches on them. And it touches on what they’ve done so far.”

Tedisco noted that the Democrats who control both chambers of the Legislature “never used one subpoena at a hearing” and allowed former Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to “dance around all day” when he was grilled about the state’s cover-up of the nursing home deaths.

Tedisco also suggested that delaying his bill was a bid to cover up for Cuomo, who resigned under threat of impeachment last year over allegations of sexual harassment.

“They wanted to get rid of him because he was a liability but I’m not sure they also want to let everybody know the extent of the things that he was involved with that caused this loss of life — the lies, the distortions,” he said.

State Sen. Jim Tedisco said the bill is being held up because it “touches on” top state lawmakers. Hans Pennink

Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Queens), who’s sponsoring a companion bill, said high-ranking Democrats were “just coming up with excuse after excuse.”

“At different times, they are giving me excuses about ‘Oh, there’s federal investigations, we can’t open this up until the federal investigation is complete.’”

But Kim, whose uncle died in a nursing home of suspected COVID-19, said he remained hopeful the measures would win approval before the scheduled June 2 end of the legislative session.

“This is not a big ask. We are just asking to go back and investigate,” he said.

The plan would create a five-member commission with subpoena power and a wide-ranging mandate to probe matters that include “any increase in death rates of nursing home residents attributable to COVID-19.”

Assemblyman Ron Kim accused high-ranking Democrats of “coming up with excuse after excuse” to stall the bill. Hans Pennink

The blue-ribbon panel of experts “in health care and/or health policy” would also have to report within one year of its first meeting.

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, whose in-laws both died of COVID-19 in nursing homes, said, “When a hurricane or a blizzard hits New York, there is always an after-action review performed to try and learn from what happened.”

“Why aren’t we doing the same for over 15,000 seniors that were taken from us?” she said.

“If lawmakers don’t take a hard look at what happened and why our leaders tried so hard to cover it up, they will all have blood on their hands.”

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean called for an “after-action review” on the nursing home deaths from COVID-19. Hans Pennink

Critics have accused Cuomo’s administration of fueling the nursing home death toll by initially forcing facilities to accept “medically stable” COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals.

In March, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli also said an audit found that the Department of Health intentionally “misled the public” by omitting at least 4,100 hospital deaths from its tally of nursing home fatalities.

As of April 30, the official COVID-19 death toll of nursing home residents was 15,438, according to the DOH.

A spokesman for state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) said that Tedisco’s bill “moved through” the Health Committee to the Finance Committee last week “and we continue to discuss.”

An audit from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli the Department of Health “misled the public” by omitting at least 4,100 hospital deaths. AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Representatives for Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-The Bronx) and Cuomo didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

But a spokesperson said Gov. Kathy Hochul “has instituted several critical policies to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19, including increasing access to boosters, bolstering staffing with medically-trained National Guard, requiring high-quality masks and testing for visitors and providing access to [personal protective equipment].”

“At the governor’s direction, our administration has been exploring a pandemic response review, and we will continue working with the legislature and advocates on these priorities,” spokesperson Hazel Crampton-Hays added.

Of the legislation, Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi snarked, “The most dangerous place in America is between Jim Tedisco and a microphone. All politics, no shame. “