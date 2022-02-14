NY courts decreasing social distance measures to 3 feet

New York State courts are decreasing social distancing measures — while still requiring face coverings — as part of a push to move toward resuming normal operations and “clear out our backlogs,” officials announced Monday.

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore cited the continuing drop in COVID-19 infections in the state as one of the reasons behind dropping social distancing to 3 feet instead of 6.

“The number of judges and court staff testing positive for COVID-19 has, thankfully, continued to plummet, enabling us, on the operational side of our house, to prioritize the restoration of in-person proceedings and services, including jury trials, and to put all of our focus on resuming full court operations, so that we can clear out our backlogs,” DiFiore said.

“We are implementing 3-foot physical distancing for participants in criminal jury trials statewide.”

Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said the new requirement is due to the number of COVID cases dropping in the state. AP Photo/Hans Pennink

The chief judge said she hopes that the courts will be able to ease the physical distancing rule in civil and family courts soon as well.

Court cases have piled up during the pandemic, especially given the previous 6-foot social distancing rule, which frequently required using multiple courtrooms to hold a single criminal trial, DiFiore explained.

DiFiore said the decision was only made after consulting with the governor and health commissioner’s offices.

According to officials, the new guideline will help “clear out our backlogs.” Getty Images/iStockphoto

Other COVID-19 protocols will remain in place at state courthouses including health screenings, temperature checks and proper ventilation and sanitation, she said.

The mask policy will also remain in place despite Gov. Kathy Hochul lifting the mask mandate for businesses statewide last week.