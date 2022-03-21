NY country club agrees to refund couples for weddings KO’d over COVID

An upstate country club has agreed to pay two couples thousands of dollars to help cover the down payments they shelled out for wedding celebrations canceled because of COVID-19, authorities said Monday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office opened an investigation into the Falkirk Estate & Country Club in 2020 after the AG received complaints from couples alleging the Hudson Valley venue refused to reimburse them for deposits when their receptions were nixed at the facility because of coronavirus restrictions, according to settlement papers.

By October 2021, the AG’s office had received complaints from several couples who claimed they couldn’t get back their deposits, which ranged from $10,000 to $15,000, the documents said.

The couples said “refunds and deposits were not offered and that Falkirk’s principal and agents had represented that the deposited funds earmarked for specific weddings were being used to fund ongoing operations at Falkirk,” the papers claimed.

Two couples were reimbursed a total of $22,500 on June 7, 2021. Facebook/Falkirk Estate and Country Club

Falkirk Estate Country Club is an upstate country club. Facebook/Falkirk Estate and Country Club

The Falkirk Estate and Country Club deposits ranged from $10,000 to $15,000. Twitter/Falkirk Estate & Country Club

Falkirk reimbursed two of the couples a total of $22,500 on June 7, 2021, and the club has now agreed to pay back another pair a total of $18,300, the AG’s office said.

“Today’s agreement returns joy and money to New Yorkers who were unfairly denied refunds for their cancelled weddings,” James said in a statement. “Although the pandemic forced many couples to cancel their weddings, they shouldn’t have been left waiting at the altar for their refunds.”

Joseph Haspel, a lawyer for the country club, told The Post, “The settlement contains a provision which prohibits my comment.”