NY Assembly passes bill mandating cameras on all subway platforms

The New York Assembly approved a bill on Monday that mandates the MTA have cameras operating at all subway stations and expands its authority to add more surveillance technology below ground — a day after the fourth subway homicide in 2022.

The bill, called Sedrick’s Law, is named for Sedrick Simon, the constituent of Assembly member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn who was fatally struck by a train in 2019 at a Brooklyn subway station with no platform cameras.

Three years later, how he wound up on the tracks in the oath of the train remains a mystery.

Bichotte first introduced the bill in 2020 and revived her efforts to pass it following the April 12 mass shooting on a crowded Brooklyn N train in Sunset Park.

The bill passed the Assembly only a day after a suspect shot and killed 48-year-old David Enriquez in the chest Sunday morning on a Q train — without provocation. The suspect remained at-large as of Monday evening.

“I am in tears, I feel like I waited and had been holding my breath for this to finally happen and now I feel like I can breathe,” Jennifer Muhammad, Sedrick Simon’s sister, told The Post upon hearing the news the bill will advance to the state Senate. “I feel like my brother’s death wasn’t for nothing.”

Simon and his sister Jennifer Muhammad

Muhammad, 37, and her family have been haunted by her brother’s death, who was on his way to an appointment when he was killed around 7 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2019.

“Enough people have died, enough children have lost their parents,” she said, adding she is “hoping and praying” the Senate passes the bill and Gov. Kathy Hochul signs it into law.

“Not only will it create a safety for the passengers, but a deterrent for the criminals.”

The MTA says it already complies with the terms set by the bill because it has cameras at every subway station.

“We appreciate the Assembly’s support for the MTA’s ongoing camera security program that already has installed cameras in all 472 subway stations and is scheduled to add thousands more later this year alone,” MTA Communications Director Tim Minton said.

“Adding cameras throughout the system will enhance coverage already providing material support for investigating crimes and catching those responsible.”

Assembly member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn revived her efforts to pass the bill following the April 12 mass shooting on a crowded Brooklyn N train. Gregory P. Mango

New York residents want politicians to do more to keep the city safe. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Bichotte said in a speech to the Assembly Monday that making the subway safer is something “every New Yorker can get behind” and cited the bill’s bipartisan support.

Felony assaults on the New York City transit system spiked more than 50 percent between February and March — reaching the highest total since the NYPD began increasing subway patrols 11 months ago, new data shows.

“The bill seeks to reasonably install cameras on every platform on the MTA system,” the Brooklyn Democrat said. “I even have people who pray before getting into the subway train station over at Newkirk Avenue-Little Haiti station. New Yorkers deserve greater peace of mind in their daily commutes.”