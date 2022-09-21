NY AG Letitia James sues Donald Trump, kids and company

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday filed suit against former President Donald Trump, his kids Eric, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., and the Trump Organization — alleging fraud in the family real estate business, court records show.

James’ office has been investigating Trump Org. for over three years to determine whether the company’s assets were exaggerated for loan, insurance and tax purposes.

The suit which also named ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg, says the defendants “engaged in numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation in the preparation of Mr.

Trump’s annual statements of financial condition … covering at least the years 2011 through 2021,” according to court documents filed Wednesday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

The AG claims Trump, his three kids and company employees made fraudulent representations about the condition of Trump’s financial condition. REUTERS

Ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to fraud last month in a criminal case, was also named in the suit. Getty Images

James opened up an investigation into the company in 2019 after Trump’s one-time personal lawyer Michael Cohen told Congress that Trump exaggerated company assets for tax, insurance and loan purposes.

The AG then filed suit in 2020, claiming Trump Org. and Eric Trump were stonewalling her probe.

Trump and his other two kids Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have since been added to the case in which the office sought to enforce subpoenas for records and depositions from family members and company employees. All three of his kids have been execs in the company.

Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. have fought appearing for depositions but ultimately lost that court battle and Trump testified last month at the AG’s deposition where he refused to answer questions citing his Fifth Amendment rights.

The lawsuit on Wednesday comes after the AG rejected at least one offer by Trump’s camp to settle the case, according to a report by the New York Times.

Trump is also facing more legal woes following the Aug. 8 raid of the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as the FBI probes whether Trump unlawfully stashed classified documents there. He’s maintained that the documents were declassified before he brought them there.

Trump lawyers were in Brooklyn Federal Court Tuesday as Judge Raymon Dearie – the appointed special master who is determining which of the 11,000 seized documents could fall under attorney-client or executive privilege.

The Trump Org. is also set to face trial next month on charges of tax fraud where Weisselberg is slated to testify against the company as part of plea deal he struck last month with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The company is accused of helping top execs get around income taxes by downplaying their compensation to the government for 15 years. Trump is not personally charged in the case.

If convicted the company could face financial penalties and be forced to reform business practices.