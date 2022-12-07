NY AG Letitia James blasted by ex-aide for sex harassment handling

A former aide has accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of trying to cover up sexual harassment allegations against her chief of staff.

Sofia Quintanar, 33, told the New York Times that she was among the women whose accusations led to the resignation of former James chief of staff Ibrahim Khan.

“I find it just appalling to see how the office handled this publicly,” she said in the report Wednesday.

Quintanar said James withheld the allegations against Khan in a bid to let him resign with his reputation intact — and compared the alleged cover-up to the AG’s aggressive investigation that forced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign in disgrace last year.

“I don’t even know how to describe the feeling, honestly, just disappointment in someone that I considered a respected boss, a former respected boss who just months ago, the Cuomo stuff had just happened to,” she told the Times.

James made her first public comments on the Khan scandal when The Post confronted her outside her Brooklyn brownstone Wednesday morning.

Sofia Quintanar accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of attempting to cover up sexual allegations against her former chief of staff Ibrahim Khan. Paul Martinka

Sofia Quintanar said she was one of the women who accused Khan of sexual harassment. @sofia.quintanar1

Quintanar said James withheld the allegations against Khan to let him resign without ruining his reputation. Albany.edu

The Democrat denied that she hid the allegations against Khan to win re-election last month after refusing to debate her Republican challenger, Michael Henry.

Henry has told The Post that James “spent weeks in hiding” because “she probably feared that somehow the sexual harassment scandal she worked so hard to cover up would come to light.”