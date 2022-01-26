NY AG James asks judge to toss Trump’s suit seeking to block probe

New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked a judge to toss out former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to block her investigation into the Trump Organization, new court papers show.

Trump filed suit last month in federal court seeking to halt James’ investigation into the family real estate company’s financial dealings and to pause an ongoing state court case James brought claiming the family was stonewalling her probe.

Now James’ office is asking the judge to decline to hear Trump’s case and allow the state court case to play out.

“Plaintiffs’ filing of this suit in this forum – far from where evidence, witnesses, and ongoing proceedings are located — smacks of forum shopping,” Assistant Attorney General Andrew Amer wrote in court papers from Wednesday.

James called Trump’s lawsuit a “baseless and meritless collateral attack” in a statement. AP

Further, since the Trump camp has already been ordered by a state court judge to comply with some of the AG’s prior subpoenas, they are considered “state-court losers” and therefore can’t ask a federal judge to intervene in the state court judge’s rulings, Amer argues in the filing.

“This lawsuit is nothing but a baseless and meritless collateral attack by Donald Trump to stop our legal and legitimate investigation into his and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings,” James said in a prepared statement. “In the three years that we have been conducting this investigation, the Trump Organization and its principles have never challenged the legality of the investigation, until now, when Mr. Trump himself was subpoenaed to testify.”

Earlier this month, James’ office issued subpoenas to Trump and his kids, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.

James’ office subpoenaed Trump’s children Ivanka and Donald Jr. earlier this month. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Eric Trump gave testimony to AG investigators in October 2020.

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba said, “Once again, Letitia James fails to address her egregious and unethical conduct in her weak response to our complaint.”