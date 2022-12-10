NY Adult Survivors Act takes effect as dozens allege sex abuse

Less than two dozen lawsuits have been filed statewide under a new law that opened a legal window for sex assault victims whose cases are otherwise too old to bring to court.

Just 19 cases, representing about 42 victims, have been filed under the Adult Survivors Act, which went into effect Nov. 24.

Half of those case cases have been filed in Manhattan, where accusers have come out against big names like comedian Bill Cosby, Leon Black, and Donald Trump, while one case each has been filed in Queens and Brooklyn.

The Adult Survivors Act is similar to 2019’s Child Victim’s Act, which ultimately saw more than 5,000 lawsuits filed on behalf of child sex abuse victims over a two year period.