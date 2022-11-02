Number of cops shot in US up more than 10% in 2 years, police group says

The number of cops shot in the US so far this year has jumped by more than 10% compared to 2020 — more than one-third of them in ambush-style attacks, the nation’s largest police support group said Wednesday.

As of Monday, a total of 281 law enforcement officers had been shot in 2022, at least 55 of them fatally, the National Fraternal Order of Police said in a new report released Wednesday.

That included 104 cops who were shot in 71 separate ambush attacks — with 27 of those officers killed, the report said.

“Every felonious attack on a law enforcement officer, especially by gunfire, is disturbing regardless of the circumstances,” the 16-page report said.

“Officers are always susceptible to life-threatening attacks and therefore must always be vigilant and maintain the highest level of situational awareness.”

According to the report, 11 of the cops shot so far this year were from New York state, among them NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who were ambushed and killed while responding to a domestic dispute in Harlem in January.

Police at the scene of where two Newark, New Jersey cops were shot on Nov. 1, 2022. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

The 55 law enforcement officers shot dead so far this year represent an increase over the 47 who were gunned down during the same time period in 2020 — although the number spiked to 63 last year, out of 346 cops shot, the report said.

The National Fraternal Order of Police, which boasts more than 360,000 members, teamed up with the National Blue Alert Network in 2019 to analyze data regarding shooting incidents involving law enforcement officers.