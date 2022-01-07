Northeast snowstorm could evolve into ‘bomb cyclone’

A quick-moving storm traveling into the Northeast could strengthen into the winter season’s first “bomb cyclone” on Friday morning – dumping up to six inches of snow in New York City, forecasters said.

The storm is expected to hamper the morning commute across the tri-state area, Accuweather.com reported, with some spots receiving a powerful burst of 1-2 inches of snow per hour.

The National Weather Service forecast shows the path of the snowstorm in the Northeast. NOAA

Locations under any intense snow bands could endure “a nightmare” commute, AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

Snowfall from the storm blanketed Tennessee and North Carolina before heading into the mid-Atlantic en route to the Northeast.

The nation’s capital was expected to see up to 3 inches of snow in its second winter storm this week, according to Accuweather.

Forecasts predict Washington DC could experience up to three inches of snow. REUTERS

“The farther north you go, the bigger the snow accumulations” AccuWeather’s Chief Video Meteorologist Bernie Rayno told Reuters.

As the storm strengthens off the New England coast, it could evolve into a “bomb cyclone” – characterized as an intense weather event marked by a quick drop in barometric pressure that brings heavy precipitation and gusty winds.

The snowfall could result in a “nightmare” for commuters on Friday morning. AP

With Post wires