No Republican ballots available at Bronx polling site

A Bronx election site didn’t have Republican ballots for New York’s primary race for hours Tuesday morning as thousands headed to the polls to cast their vote for governor, The Post has learned.

One voter, Ed Gavin, 62, arrived at the polling site in Spuyten Duyvil around 8:15 a.m. to cast his vote for GOP gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino but after checking in with a poll worker, he was handed a Democrat ballot instead, he said.

“My party never came up, my political preferences were never discussed … I opened the sleeve and I saw the names of Tom Suozzi, Kathy Hochul and Jumaane Williams. These were all Democrats for governor,” Gavin, a retired Department of Correction assistant deputy warden, told The Post.

“I flipped it over because I thought maybe the Republicans were on the back but there were no Republicans.”

Gavin was incredulous and went back to the poll worker to inform them he’d been given the wrong ballot.

“They told me ‘we don’t have any Republican ballots,’” Gavin recalled.

“I said to the gentleman, ‘that is very concerning.’”

The Post later visited the polling site and confirmed with a worker that Republican ballots were unavailable to voters earlier in the morning.

“We couldn’t find the ballots earlier but we have them now,” the worker said.

Gavin was furious over the debacle and called it “disenfranchisement.”

“This is the most important gubernatorial election of my lifetime because crime is on the ballot, bail reform is on the ballot, criminal justice is on the ballot,” said Gavin.

“[Former Gov. Andrew] Cuomo essentially ruined this state … with the state of the city right now, we need a Republican in power.”

Gavin reported the issue to the Board of Elections and a representative said they would “correct it immediately.”

While Republican voters can be a rare sight in New York City’s blue streets, Gavin is concerned other GOP voters at his polling location weren’t able to cast their vote and didn’t have the flexibility to return later in the day to try again.

“It seemed like they were just giving out Democrat ballots. People might not have known and assumed their only choice was to vote Democrat. People likely voted on the Democrat ballot because they weren’t given any other choice, which is why I was so incensed,” said Gavin.

“I was disenfranchised. I couldn’t believe it.”

Gavin later returned to the polling location around noon where election workers apologized for the issue and helped him successfully cast his vote for Astorino.

Vincent Ignizio, the Deputy Executive Director of the city Board of Elections, didn’t dispute Gavin’s account when asked by The Post for comment and instead, shifted blame to the polling location.

“Our 1,200-plus polling sites citywide are aware that we have both Republican and Democratic statewide primaries today, and the ballots for each to distribute. We have reiterated this to our borough offices to ensure all voters receive the appropriate ballots,” Ignizio said.

Gavin, who voted for Mayor Eric Adams during the mayoral election, called the snafu unacceptable and said he would’ve been just as angry if he found out there were no Democrat ballots available at the location.

“I gave Curtis Sliwa $500 but I voted for Eric Adams. When I was a Nassau County resident, I voted for Tom Suozzi,” said Gavin.

“I will cross party lines. I believe choice is the most important thing we have. My choice was limited to Democrat candidates.”