‘No decision’ on end of school mask mandate

ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochu’s health chief Dr. Mary Bassett said “no decision” has been made yet on when the state’s mask mandate in schools will end.

“There has been no decision made on a date in which the mask mandate in [schools] will end,” Bassett told state lawmakers during a remote joint legislative hearing on Tuesday.

“Several neighboring states have announced dates for ending the mass mandate and all of us should be aware that the numbers in terms of the Omicron surge are all going in the right direction,” she added.

Neighboring states are ready to move on from school mask mandates. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey announced on Monday that he’ll lift the requirement on March 7. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, also a Democrat, also said the mask mandate will only be extended through Feb. 28.

“There’s no doubt that we are on a sustained downturn of the upward surge that began and peaked in January. I’m very aware of the challenges that the pandemic has placed on children, and particularly the disruption of their education,” said Bassett.

“I’m proud of the fact that we’ve been able to keep children safe and in school. And we’ve done that by throwing everything we have in terms of prevention interventions that keeping kids safe in school, and that will remain the priority that we all share.”

The state Health Department also said Monday night that the rule which grants Hochul the power to mandate students, teachers and other personnel wear face coverings in schools is “expected” to be renewed on Feb. 21.

That same rule is the subject of a lawsuit filed in Nassau county that alleges Hochul’s mandate is unconstitutional because the DOH doesn’t have the authority to make laws – just the legislature.

Although a judge sided with plaintiffs in the case, a higher court ruled the mandate will stay in place until at least March 2, the deadline for the state to file its appeal.

Meanwhile, Hochul is slated to announce on Wednesday that the state will drop another mandate requiring businesses without vaccination requirements to compel employees and customers to wear masks.

That regulation is already on track to expire on Thursday.