No. 1 suspect! NYC firefighter peed on Jewish sukkah: cops

Urine for it now, Mr. Party!

Cops charged an FDNY smoke-eater — aptly named Marty P. Party — with criminal mischief for drunkenly peeing on a Jewish dining structure known as a sukkah on the Upper East Side, police said Friday.

The 37-year-old off-duty firefighter first kicked the hut on East 92nd Street near Second Avenue in Manhattan and damaged it around 1:12 a.m. Oct. 8, according to the NYPD.

The pugnacious piddler then took a leak inside the temporary structure — used for feasting during the Jewish holiday Sukkot — before fleeing, according to police.

Party, who was also identified in records as Martin Lydon, was charged with criminal mischief, according to cops. He was issued a desk appearance ticket and released.

Marty Party was charged with criminal mischief.

Images released by the NYPD of the alleged troublesome tinkler show him wearing a baseball cap backwards, a“Dirty Dancing”-themed T-shirt and carrying something in a paper bag.

Party didn’t immediately return a request for comment Friday.