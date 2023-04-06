NJ teacher suspended for holding 4-year-old autistic child upside down: family

A New Jersey teacher has been suspended after she allegedly held a 4-year-old autistic boy upside down by his ankles and shook him, the child’s family claims.

The incident allegedly occurred just moments before 2:30 p.m. dismissal at the Montrose Early Childhood Center in South Orange last Monday, Candie Wilkins, the child’s grandmother, told NJ.com.

The child’s pre-K class had been merged with another class when the teacher grabbed the boy, and Wilkins said multiple teachers and aides witnessed what happened.

One teacher intervened and said, “I have it from here,” according to Wilkins.

That same teacher reported the incident to her supervisor at 8:30 a.m. the following morning, Wilkins said.

“There were six teachers altogether in this classroom with my grandson. One did the abuse, one came forward and four others watched,” she told the outlet.

It’s not clear what caused the teacher to grab the boy, who is autistic and only began speaking about 18 months ago. He has trouble forming sentences, the grandma said.





Devena Wilkins has pulled her 4-year-old son out of the school after the incident. NJ.com

The family was not notified of the incident until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when the child’s mother, Devena Wilkins, was called by the school principal. The mother was told that the teacher had been suspended.

Wilkins said her grandson had been shaking in his sleep and the family was unsure what was wrong with him after the incident.

Concerned, the family took him to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.





The four-year-old child is autistic, and has trouble forming sentences, family said. NJ.com

Wilkins said her grandson “has bruises everywhere” on his arms and legs, as well as a cut inside his nostril and a knot on the side of his forehead.

“It seems like she was fighting this kid,” she said.

The family has taken the boy out of the school and plan to enroll him elsewhere. They want the South Orange-Maplewood School District to cover the costs.





The boy suffered bruises over his arms and legs, according to his family. NJ.com

“I want justice for my grandson because he’s autistic. He cannot speak,” Wilkins said.

Superintendent Ronald Taylor told NJ.com the district is “cooperating with the appropriate authorities,” declined to comment further citing confidentiality concerns.

Wilkins was disappointed that her family had not heard from the administration directly and had only been contacted by the school principal.





The incident happened last week at Montrose Early Childhood Center in South Orange. NJ.com

The principal notified the state’s division of Child Protection and Permanency, which sent investigators to the boy’s home to speak with him and his family.

Wilkins said the family has also been in touch with local police.