NJ Senate introduces bill that would legalize ‘magic’ mushrooms for personal use

A bill that would legalize “magic” mushrooms for the treatment of mental disorders was introduced last week by the New Jersey state Senate.

Authored by the state Senate President Nicholas Scutari, the bill, according to its language, would allow residents over the age of 21 to “possess, store, use, ingest, inhale, process, transport, deliver without consideration, or distribute without consideration, four grams or less of psilocybin,” the psychedelic compound in “magic” mushrooms.

Of-age adults would be legally able to grow, cultivate, or process plants or fungi capable of producing psilocybin for personal use as long as it’s kept on private property and out of the hands of minors.

Scutari believes psilocybin can be beneficial to mental health and can help treat diseases such as depression and anxiety.

“This bill is a recognition of evolving science related to psilocybin and its medical uses related to mental health, and if science can provide relief in any fashion with this natural substance under a controlled environment then we should encourage this science,” Scutari told NJ.com.

The bill would additionally expunge past criminal offenses related to psychedelic mushrooms.

Under the bill, adults over 21 would be allowed to grow, cultivate, or process plants or fungi capable of producing psilocybin. REUTERS

In February 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill redefining possession of psilocybin as a disorderly-persons offense from a third-degree crime in New Jersey, knocking down punishment for possession of a small amount to a maximum fine of $1,000 and up to six months in prison, the NJ.com reported.

Recreational marijuana sales began in the state on April 21 and raked in over $24 million in the first month, officials said. New Jersey residents are not permitted to grow their own marijuana for personal use at home, unlike what is stipulated in Scutari’s bill.

According to NJ.com, the bill has been referred to New Jersey’s Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee, and will likely be reviewed this fall.

Experts have said that research regarding psilocybin is promising for treating a variety of conditions from PTSD to quitting smoking, but have warned some serious risks remain, especially for those with certain mental health conditions.

Some studies have suggested that psychedelic mushrooms may be more effective at treating depression than anti-depressants.