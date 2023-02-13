NJ school where suicide teen Adriana Kuch was bullied has disturbing past, critics say

Former teachers and students at New Jersey’s Central Regional High School — where tormented teen Adriana Kuch was beaten before taking her own life — claim CRHS has turned a blind eye to bullies for years.

The disturbing allegation surfaced along with a report that the local Ocean County prosecutor met with school officials last week to discuss the school’s alleged failure to properly handle Kuch’s beat-down.

“There were days where I would break up three fights before homeroom even started,” Daniel Keiser, a former staffer who worked at the high school for two decades, recalled in a recent online posting.

“As a teacher there and a parent there who dealt with intense bullying, we would often plead with administration to get things under control, and only one of them ever tried,” he said.

“They were notorious for brushing things under the carpet.”

CeCe Lane, a former student, wrote that teachers watched from the locker-room doors as she was once bullied and nearly attacked by another girl in the gym at the school in Bayville, about 10 minutes southeast of Toms River.





Adriana Kuch, 14, of Bayville, NJ, died by suicide after being bullied and beaten. Facebook/Jennifer Ferro

“They did not bother to help,” Lane said. “I know plenty of people that got bullied, fought, and humiliated, the school always looked the other way.”

Kuch, 14, was brutally assaulted by four teenage girls in a school hallway in a caught-on-video attack Feb. 1. Cops were never called after the horrific assault.

The footage was widely shared on social media, and Kuch was tormented by hateful comments afterward.

She killed herself two days later, a tragedy her family blames on the school bullying.

The school district’s superintendent later infamously appeared to try to blame Kuch’s suicide on her own family, claiming she was upset her dad had an “affair” and that she used drugs. He resigned Saturday.





Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer met with school officials after Kuch’s death. Facebook/Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office

The resignation came three days after Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer met with school officials for two hours over Kuch’s case, Fox News Digital reported.

Billhimer told Fox that both sides discussed “ways to improve the district’s response to incidents within the school.”

The prosecutor, asked specifically whether the closed-door meeting included talk about when the school should notify cops of violence, replied, “I can say that certainly was a topic of discussion.





Many locals took to Facebook to berate the school district for not stepping in sooner on bullying incidents. Facebook/Jennifer Ferro

“We discussed a number of things,” Billhimer said. “I’d like the opportunity to assist the school in implementing some of the suggestions I made, so for now I don’t want to comment any further.”

High-school parent Jeff Riccardi wrote online that he’s glad Central Regional is finally feeling the heat.

“The truth is, aside from bragging about an anti-bullying policy, the school’s doing more to hide all the problems,” Riccardi wrote on Facebook.

He later told The Post that he thinks all schools have the same mentality.

“No one cares what happens until it’s your child,” he said.