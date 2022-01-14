NJ school offered students accused of hazing $18K to leave: report

School officials in New Jersey offered two students accused of a sexually charged broomstick hazing in a football locker room thousands of dollars in private school tuition to leave the district, according to a report Friday.

The Wall Board of Education proposed the deal to pay the alleged teenage assailants, who were charged this week in the attack, more than $18,000 toward tuition for the remainder of the year school and all of next year, according to NJ.com.

One of the district’s school board attorneys, Athina Cornell, made the offer to the Wall Township High School students sometime before Dec. 15 — but neither of them accepted the money, according to the outlet, which cited two sources who asked not to be identified.

The students were charged on Monday with hazing, criminal sexual contact and false imprisonment over the alleged attacks at the school last September and October, according to The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors didn’t detail the accusations but the high school was investigating claims in November that a sophomore football player was pinned to the floor of the locker room and hazed with a broomstick as he yelled for help.

Two high school football players charged in the hazing incident apparently refuse to leave the Wall school district in New Jersey. abc7

In disturbing footage, a group of the Crimson Knights players can be seen surrounding the sophomore with a broomstick, trying to spread his legs and poking him in the buttocks with a broomstick, according to NJ.com

Six students were later suspended, coaches were placed on administrative leave and the football season was canceled.

On Dec. 15, a lawyer representing one of the students who was offered the tuition money responded to Cornell in a letter calling the offer “unacceptable,” according to the outlet, which obtained the letter.

The school board also gave the teens a second option to agree to a suspension and a number of other stipulations, including not having contact with the alleged victims, according to the report.

School districts are legally required to pay for the educational expenses of students if it can’t meet their needs — most commonly with programs for special needs kids, according the New Jersey Department of Education.

Wall Board of Education President Ralph Addonizio and Cornell declined to comment to the outlet.