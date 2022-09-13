NJ police chief fired for allegedly dozing in meetings as crime soared

A New Jersey police chief was fired Tuesday — after allegedly falling asleep in meetings as local crime soared.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh claimed that the snoozing of top city cop Ibrahim “Mike’’ Baycora at cabinet meetings was just one in a long list of gripes he had with the chief, according to NJ.com.

“Paterson deserves a police chief that not only stays awake on the job but is engaged,” Sayegh said at a press conference — adding that Baycora’s time on the job had been “beyond disappointing’’ and “deplorable.

“He saw this day coming,’’ the mayor said.

Baycora, who was in the top post for two years, landed on the wrong side of Sayegh for what the mayor described as his nonchalant attitude as the city set annual murder highs, the outlet said.

In addition to dozing during meetings, the former police chief took a monthlong vacation last summer — amid the skyrocketing crime — and would even show up to powwows with officials outside of Paterson wearing civilian clothes instead of his uniform, the mayor said, according to NJ.com.

Baycora recently filed a lawsuit against the city of Paterson, said Mayor Sayegh.

Baycora recently filed a lawsuit against the city of Paterson, said Mayor Sayegh.





Baycora could have retired quietly with a deal but instead walked away from the negotiating table and recently filed a lawsuit against Paterson, the mayor said.

“This is about a money grab. This is about greed,’’ Sayegh claimed.

Baycora did not immediately respond to a Post phone message seeking comment.

Deputy Police Chief Engelbert Ribeiro was named acting chief, the outlet said.

Baycora, who had been with the department as an officer since 1988, was the first Muslim to become Paterson’s chief when appointed to the post by Sayegh.