NJ police chief charged with drunk driving

A New Jersey police chief has been charged with drunk driving after allegedly fleeing a crash, court records show.

Bordentown Township Police Chief Brian Pesce was charged with five traffic offenses for a Friday night crash

As well as drunken driving, charges included reckless and careless driving, failing to report an accident and leaving the scene involving property damage, the report said.

The documents did not detail the damage caused when Pesce allegedly crashed a maroon pickup truck just before 10:30 p.m., the outlet said.

Pesce — who has been chief since 2018 — declined to comment when reached by NJ.com. His lawyer, John Hartmann, confirmed the incident but declined further comment, the outlet said.

Bordentown Township’s administrator, Michael Theokas, would only say that Pesce “has been placed on restricted duty until further notice pending the investigation results.”

Pesce became chief after initiating an internal affairs action against his then-boss, Frank Nucera, who is scheduled to start serving a 28-month prison sentence this week on federal hate crime charges, NJ.com noted.

Nucera — who allegedly used the N-word and likened black people to ISIS — was convicted of lying to federal authorities questioning him about an attack on a black teen in custody.