NJ men charged with tying up, assaulting woman they met in bar

Three suburban New Jersey men tied up a woman they met in a bar and “repeatedly” sexually assaulted her, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office.

The trio — Andrew Gallucci, Richard Gathy and Ronald Hondo, all 24 — met the alleged victim at a Manalapan bar on April 2, prosecutors said.

Later that night, they brought her back to Gallucci’s house in upscale Marlboro, “where they allegedly restrained her against her will in a bedroom and repeatedly sexually assaulted her,” authorities said.

All three were arrested April 8 and detained in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

“This was a disturbingly coordinated and predatory attack,” acting county prosecutor Lori Linskey said. “We commend the courage of the victim in coming forward to report what happened to her, and we look forward to bringing those responsible to justice.”

The three men were arrested six days after the alleged assault and are detained in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. Google Maps

The defendants face up to 20 years on aggravated sexual assault charges, up to 10 years on sexual assault charges and up to five years on criminal restraint charges. They’d also be subject to parole for life and have to register under Megan’s Law as sex offenders.

The prosecutor’s office declined to comment beyond the news release. Attorneys representing the men didn’t return messages.