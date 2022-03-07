NJ man swept out to sea while swimming off Hawaii

A young New Jersey man is missing after being swept out to sea while swimming off a beach in Hawaii, authorities said.

Matthew Preziose, 25, was last seen in distress with another swimmer who made it back to safety Saturday afternoon off Lumaha’i Beach on the north shore of Kauai, city officials said in a statement Sunday.

Preziose of Middletown was identified by Kauai police as the missing man. Lifeguards, firefighters and US Coast Guard officials used a helicopter to search for him, but no signs were found, officials said.

Firefighters and lifeguards suspended their search around 6 p.m. Saturday, while US Coast Guard personnel kept scouring for the missing man throughout the night.

The search resumed early Sunday with Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources using jet skis and US Coast Guard officials combing the area by water and land.

Messages seeking an update from Kauai police were not immediately returned, but a US Coast Guard spokesman in Honolulu confirmed the search for Preziose was still ongoing Monday amid winds of 7 mph and 4-foot swells.

A man who answered the phone at Preziose’s home declined to comment or to provide an update in the search Monday afternoon.

Preziose was described by police as 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was last seen wearing blue swim trunks and three gold chains. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Kauai police at (808) 241-1711.