NJ man charged in deadly parking spat punch: authorities

An enraged New Jersey man fatally punched a motorist following a fender-bender, authorities said.

Troy Leary, 35, was charged with second-degree manslaughter Monday in the March 11 attack that left Terence McManus, 39, brain-dead after striking his head on the ground, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Leary allegedly slugged McManus during the dispute about McManus backing his car into a Mercury Milan parked behind him. The blow caused “him to fall, hit his head, and suffer blunt head trauma,” prosecutors said.

The deadly punch was caught on surveillance video in the 1100 block of Whitman Avenue in Camden, prosecutors and police said.

Investigators tracked the Mercury Milan on surveillance video to and from the scene, ultimately identifying Leary as the driver of the vehicle and the man who attacked McManus, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said Tuesday.

Troy Leary, 35, was charged with second-degree manslaughter Monday. Facebook

Investigators tracked the Mercury Milan on surveillance video. Facebook

Leary, of Camden, is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility. He’s set to appear for a pretrial detention hearing on Wednesday. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The dispute left Terence McManus brain-dead. Bradley Funeral Home

Leary was taken into custody by US Marshals during a traffic stop late Monday in Camden, authorities said.

McManus, who was remembered as a “kind-hearted, playful and unique soul” in his obituary, was pronounced dead a day later.

“Terry was absolutely adored by his nieces and nephews and would do anything to make them laugh and smile,” his obit continued. “He was truly a kid at heart, which was apt considering he was a kid magnet.”