NJ man accused of killing mother with fire poker

A New Jersey man has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his elderly mother with a fire poker, authorities said.

Patrick Maupai, 40, called 911 late Saturday to report he had attacked his 79-year-old mother at a home in Dumont with a rigid rod used to stir up fires, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cops responded to the New Milford Avenue residence moments before midnight and found Maupai on the front lawn while on the phone with a dispatcher, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Maupai’s mother, whose identity has not been released, was then found lifeless on the living room floor, where she was covered in blood and had multiple lacerations to her face, Musella said.

Maupai, who is unemployed, was immediately taken into custody by Dumont cops. A subsequent investigation revealed he killed his mother with a fire poker, Musella said.

It’s unclear what preceded the attack. A message seeking additional comment from prosecutors was not immediately returned early Monday.

The single-family home where the slaying occurred is across the street from Dumont High School, NorthJersey.com reported. Google Maps

The single-family home where the slaying occurred is across the street from Dumont High School, NorthJersey.com reported.

“I am reeling,” one neighbor told the outlet.

Jean Nichols said residents in the “tiny bedroom community” primarily keep to themselves, but believes the victim had moved in within the last decade.

“This doesn’t happen in Dumont,” Nichols said. “I bought this house new 55 years ago, and this community has been wonderful to live in. There has never been any crime here.”

Another neighbor told the outlet the slain woman who lived at the home rarely came outside. No one answered the door on Sunday, NorthJersey.com reported.

Maupai, who lived at the home with his mother, has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. He’s being held without bond ahead of his initial court appearance. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf.