NJ man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

A New Jersey man kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl who he coaxed into his car as she was walking home from the movies last month, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Police arrested 52-year-old Keith Ashley-Drake of Fanwood Friday for a slew of charges over the nightmarish March 17 abduction, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel announced.

Ashley-Drake allegedly stopped the young girl as she was walking home around 10 p.m. in Irvington and convinced her to get into his car, Daniel said.

He then drove to his home in Fanwood where the prosecutor said he sexually assaulted the child after midnight.





Ashley-Drake faces charges including first-degree kidnapping and first-degree aggravated sexual assault. UNION COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

Investigators with the Special Victims Unit identified Ashley-Drake as a suspect and he was cuffed and booked into Essex County Jail Friday.

The alleged abuser was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He was expected to appear in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.