NJ elementary school drops Thomas Jefferson’s name over slave ownership

A New Jersey elementary school will drop Thomas Jefferson’s name because he owned slaves — and change it to honor the first black woman ever to graduate from a local high school, according to a report Friday.

Jefferson Elementary School in South Orange will be renamed Delia Bolden Elementary School after students began pushing to scrap the nation’s third president more than a year ago, according to nj.com.

The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education voted 6-3 to change it in June, with board member Qawi Telesford criticizing Jefferson’s history of slave ownership.

Jefferson Elementary School in South Orange will be renamed Delia Bolden Elementary School. Google Maps

“I want to make that point that Thomas Jefferson owned over 600 slaves. He freed two while he was alive and seven after he died, which basically means I have a 1.5 % chance of being free in Thomas Jefferson’s world,” said Telesford, who is black.

“So, I am not thankful to him. I am thankful to the people who made sure that I could actually be free and be on the board with you today.”

The school will now celebrate Winne Delia Bolden, the first black woman to graduate from nearby Columbia High School in Maplewood in 1912, officials said.

Bolden read an essay at her graduation that year, criticizing turn-of-the-century racial politics and championing equal rights.

Her name was picked by a sub-committee of fifth-graders and chosen over late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Olympian Joetta Clark Diggs and inventor Erna Schneider.

Superintendent of Schools Ronald Taylor called the renaming a “real-life civics lesson” at the June 29 school board meeting.

“Seeing the work that [students] did, I think, exceeded the expectations of all of us who participated in that conversation, when that was the final outcome, to really engage our students.”

The school district said it will update the school’s name on campus and online by Sept. 8.