NJ dad shoots wife, teen son, himself in apparent murder-suicide: report

A New Jersey dad fatally shot his wife, his teen son and then himself in their home this week, according to a local report.

Police responded to a home in the Succasunna neighborhood Tuesday morning for a welfare check and discovered the three bodies, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Law enforcement sources told WNBC a man shot his family before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide inside the Justine Place home.

The prosecutor’s office was unable to confirm those details or provide the victims’ names Wednesday morning.

An active investigation is underway, according to prosecutors, who added that there is no danger to the community and more information will be released “at the appropriate time.”





The Roxbury Police Department and Morris County Sheriff’s Office are also investigating, according to prosecutors.

Roxbury Public Schools on Tuesday night notified parents of the loss of one of its high-schoolers.





Prosecutors did not immediately identify the victims.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of the loss of one of our high school students,” the Facebook post said. “The high school administration and staff have coordinated supports and resources for students and staff who may need them.”

Morris County is ranked as the second-wealthiest county in the Garden State, by per-capita income, according to a study published last year by the financial technology company SmartAsset.