NJ creek runs red after dye dumped into water system

A creek in Southern New Jersey ran red in an eerie scene after a food-dye mishap at a beverage manufacturing facility on Tuesday.

A portion of the Pennsauken Creek in Evesham Township turned bright red after the TopPop Packaging Co. dumped the dye in the city’s wastewater treatment system, officials told WPVI.

Local resident Fred Schwartz told the station that it looked “like somebody dumped 500 gallons of red paint” into the stream.

According to the New Jersey Department of Environment Protection, the dye is not hazardous.

“To get into our wastewater treatment system it would have had to be dumped into either a toilet or some type of drain that’s attached to the sewer system,” said Frank Locantore, director of personnel, safety and security for the Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority.

The Pennsauken Creek in Evesham Township turned bright red after a drink company dumped dye in the wastewater treatment system WPVI-TV

Officials said that the dye is not hazardous. WPVI-TV

The red dye should clear in 24-48 hours, according to the Municipal Utilities Authority. They still plan on testing the water to confirm that only dye was discharged into the creek.