NJ councilwoman slams into cyclist in hit-and-run: video

A New Jersey councilwoman allegedly hit a cyclist with her SUV and knocked him off his bike— then sped away without stopping, according to reports and stunning footage.

Jersey City councilwoman Amy DeGise was captured on camera slamming into Andrew Black at 8 a.m. on July 19, causing him to fly over vehicle’s hood and fall to the ground, according to hudpost.com.

“I look left, suddenly I just hear ‘Ba[m].’ I get hit,” said Black, a 29-year-old UberEats deliveryman. “I roll over and I’m in such pain.”

Instead of stopping to help, the lawmaker drove away from the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Forrest Street in a Nissan Rogue, said Black, who was able to stand up shortly after the accident.

Black didn’t suffer any major injuries — but is angry that a community leader failed to do the right thing.

“Someone of prestige [who is] demanding to uphold and clean our streets or whatever they’re calling it… can’t even do it themselves,” Black said. “It really upset me.”

The surveillance camera footage appears to show Black pedaling through a red light at the time of the crash, according to newjerseyglobe.com.

Although DeGise appeared to have the right of way, she was later given a summons for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to report it, according to the outlet.

A Change.org petition calling for the councilwoman’s resignation had garnered more than 600 signatures by Thursday.

DeGise did not immediately return The Post’s request for comment.