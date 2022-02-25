NJ cops seek help identifying body found at waterfront park

New Jersey cops are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman found dead on the shore of a waterfront park.

Police released a facial-reconstruction sketch of the dead woman, who was found in Carteret in Middlesex County, while asking for any clues to help identify her.

The body of the unidentified woman in her 20s — believed to be of Middle Eastern descent — was discovered Feb. 2 along the shore of the Carteret Waterfront Park, New Jersey State Police said Thursday.

The 5-foot-6, 125-pound woman was wearing black Adidas pants, a dark-gray hooded sweatshirt, black jacket and Adidas sneakers, state police said.

Anyone with information should call state police at (609) 882-2000. People can also submit anonymous tips, investigators said. A message seeking additional comment from Carteret police was not immediately returned Friday.