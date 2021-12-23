NJ cops offer $5K for info on murdered man in cemetery

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects who killed a man who was found in a Newark cemetery earlier this month.

Police discovered the body of 51-year-old Alexander Jones at the Hebrew Cemetery on South 19th Street on Dec. 8, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The cause of death was blunt and sharp force trauma, an autopsy revealed.

The murder is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police department.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s tip line at 1-877-847-7432. All calls are confidential.