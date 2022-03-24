NJ burglar caught hiding under woman’s sink with her underwear, cops say

An alleged pervert who broke into a New Jersey home was busted cowering under a kitchen sink — clutching women’s underwear, police said.

Jorge L. Navaheredia, 28, was taken into custody last Saturday after cops found him hiding inside the home in Glassboro.

The accused panty-snatcher allegedly sneaked into the home just before 6:30 a.m. and came face to face with the woman who lived there.

She barricaded herself in the bathroom and remained there until police arrived.

Cops said they scoured the home before finding Navaheredia inside a kitchen cabinet under the sink — with several pieces of female undergarments.

Following his arrest, police said they linked Navaheredia to another burglary in the same neighborhood on March 9.

In that incident, a woman called 911 to say she had woken at about 5 a.m. to find a man standing in her bedroom.

The man, who police allege was Navaheredia, quickly fled the bedroom. The woman found him moments later in the kitchen of her home before he ran out.

The victim in the first burglary told police that cash, clothing and shoes had been stolen.

A search warrant carried out on Navaheredia’s car on Wednesday uncovered a stash of women’s underwear, police said.

Navaheredia has since been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft and harassment.

He is currently being held at the Salem County Jail pending his detention hearing.