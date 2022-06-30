Nine people, including one juvenile, shot in Newark

Nine people were shot, including one juvenile, in Newark, New Jersey on Thursday evening, according to city officials.

At least 8 adults and 1 juvenile were wounded during the shooting that took place around 6:20 p.m. on Clinton Place, officials told The Post.

Four adults and the juvenile were transported to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and four other adults were transported to University Hospital.

All are being treated for gunshot wounds and are reportedly in stable condition, according to Newark Acting Public Safety Director Raul Malave.

It’s not immediately clear what led to the shooting as police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.