Nine people hurt in massive blaze in NYC: officials

Nine people were hurt when a massive blaze broke out inside a Brooklyn building early Friday, officials said.

The fire erupted at 5:40 a.m. inside a three-story building on Union Avenue near Meeker Avenue in Williamsburg, with a deli on the ground floor, according to the FDNY.

The blaze quickly grew in intensity, reaching five alarms — 44 units with 198 FDNY members — by around 7:10 a.m., fire officials said.

Nine people — a total of three civilians and six firefighters — were hurt as a result of the blaze.

Two firefighters were taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center, and two others went to NYU Langone Health-Cobble Hill, the FDNY said.

The remaining patients were treated on scene but refused transport to the hospital, officials said.

Six firefighters were injured battling the blaze. Seth Gottfried

The fire quickly escalated to a five-alarm blaze. Seth Gottfried

The conditions of those injured are unclear.

The fire was placed under control just before 8 a.m., and the cause remains under investigation.