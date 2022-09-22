Nikki Haley backs Mike Henry for NY AG amid feud with Letitia James

Former US Ambassador to the UN and White House hopeful Nikki Haley endorsed Republican Michael Henry for New York state attorney general amid a feud with Democratic incumbent AG Letitia James.

Haley last month accused James’ office of breaking tax laws by leaking the list of donors to her conservative not-for-profit advocacy group, Stand for America.

“Michael Henry is the outsider New Yorkers need to fight back against the corruption that’s plagued the Empire State,” Haley said in a statement provided to The Post Wednesday.

“I’m proud to endorse him because he’s pro-law and order, pro-government transparency, and will restore integrity to the NY Attorney General’s office,” Haley said.

Henry was thrilled to get endorsed by a major national Republican figure to fire up his underdog campaign.

“I’m proud to receive the endorsement of Ambassador Nikki Haley. She is a leader who is not afraid to fight back against corrupt and illegal behavior from my opponent’s office. She knows that I will root out this corruption and brazen political attacks that have no place in such an esteemed office,” Henry said.

James is filing a $250 million lawsuit against former President Trump, his family and the Trump Organization for fraud. William Farrington

James, a Democrat who is seeking re-election to a second term, made big waves Wednesday, filing a $250 million lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his kids Eric, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., and the Trump Organization — alleging “staggering” fraud in the family real estate business.

Haley, who is considering a run for president in 2024, also has been in the headlines.

The former US ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump, Haley on Wednesday faulted President Biden for not calling out countries that allegedly are helping Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during his speech to the UN General Assembly — citing China, North Korea and Iran.

The former South Carina governor also called “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin a “racist” for accusing her of acting like a “chameleon” and shielding her Indian heritage behind a fake name.

Haley has gone by her middle name, Nikki, which is roughly translated from Hindu as “little one”, since childhood.

During their ongoing feud, Haley has publicly endorsed James’ counterpart Michael Henry. Dennis A. Clark

“Thanks for your concern @Sunny,” the ex-ambassador tweeted. “It’s racist of you to judge my name. Nikki is an Indian name and is on my birth certificate—and I’m proud of that.

“What’s sad is the left’s hypocrisy towards conservative minorities. By the way, last I checked Sunny isn’t your birth name…”

The James campaign had no immediate comment regarding Haley’s endorsement of Henry.

Haley, through her Stand for America PAC, has endorsed more than 50 Republican candidates this election and helped raise $5 million for their campaigns.